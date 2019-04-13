Active end to the weekend; tracking heavy rain, wind and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need to get any yard work done this weekend, today is the day to do it! We are starting off the weekend with a mostly clear sky over central Indiana. Temperatures are cool this morning and have fallen into the lower 40s near Indianapolis. A heavier jacket may be needed this morning, but not necessarily needed for the afternoon as highs reach the lower 60s. Highs today will be a couple degrees shy of the average high to date (63°).

The Indianapolis Indians have a home game this evening against Charlotte. Mild temperatures are expected by first pitch. The sky will become overcast over Victory Field tonight as showers approach the area. We should stay dry through the game, but showers may be nearby at the end of the event!

The rain will become more widespread over central Indiana after 12 AM Sunday. Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will travel over the state into Sunday morning. Rain totals around 1” will be possible near Indianapolis. The highest rain totals will likely fall near Columbus, Greensburg and Richmond. Flooding is a concern with this storm system along with an isolated severe weather threat over southeast Indiana (slight risk area).

Showers and storms will linger through Sunday morning and become more scattered in the afternoon. Indianapolis and much of the FOX59 viewing area will see rain with this system. However, snow showers could fall near the Chicago and northeast Illinois. A rain-snow mix is possible over northern Indiana Sunday evening and night. Cities within the wintry mix zone include Monticello, Peru and Logansport.