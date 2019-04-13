× Man shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND– A man was shot three times early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near the far east side of Indianapolis. So far, police have not revealed if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

A call was made to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department just before 1:00 AM about a person being shot near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. Responding officers were able to locate a man suffering from gun shot wounds near the area. The victim was apparently shot at least three times. He was hit twice in the abdomen, and once in the foot. Responding officers were able to assess the victim was breathing, although he was unresponsive and not awake. He was transported via ambulance to Eskenazi Health hospital for further medical assistance.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to the scene to interview any witnesses and gather potential evidence. Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting and have not arrested any suspects. IMPD is asking any one with information regarding the incident to contact CRIME STOPPERS of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) where callers can remain anonymous.

