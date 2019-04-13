× Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop releases statement after owner’s child porn arrest

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop has released a statement on its Facebook after former owner John Cassin was arrested on child pornography charges. Cassin had owned the business since 1977. You can read the statement below:

“We would like to address the public regarding the recent arrest of John Cassin. We sincerely apologize and acknowledge everyone’s concerns. Our priority is the welfare of our employees and customers. Our employees have expressed that they would like to continue working. Mrs. Curl has transitioned to new ownership as of January 2019 due to John’s age and pending retirement. Due to pending allegations, his partners wish to reopen the business as of Sunday April 14 and keep providing jobs to our employees and great ice cream and food that you’ve grown to love. Effective immediately, Mr. Cassin will be stepping aside from his role at Mrs. Curl.”