Rossi races past IndyCar field for pole at Long Beach

Alexander Rossi’s last-second lap topped that of Scott Dixon to vault the Andretti Autosport driver to the front of the field, winning the pole for the weekend’s IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“It was about doing it on that one lap,” Rossi said. “I was happy we decided to run two sets of reds (Firestone alternate tires in the Firestone Fast Six). We hadn’t done that in the past, but it made the difference today.”

Rossi, a California native, is the reigning champion at Long Beach, winning the race last year from the pole.

“It would be great to win a home race,” Rossi added. “This pole was exponentially harder to win than last year’s.”

Rossi and Dixon will make up the front row. Behind them, a pair of Penskes follow with Will Power third fastest in qualifying and series points leader Josef Newgarden fourth. Another Penske in Simon Pagenaud will start fifth with Graham Rahal rounding out the top six.

The 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach will get underway at 4:00 p.m. eastern time Sunday afternoon.