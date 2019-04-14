× After resisting arrest, Iowa man arrested in Montgomery County

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Iowa man is in jail after resisting officers in Montgomery County. Wyatt William Hunt is charged with criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

At around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, police tried stopping a dark green Ford Escape. During the stop, the driver and the passenger switched places, and the two people in the back got out. The Escape then took off.

Indiana State Police, Montgomery County, Fountain County, Attica and Crawfordsville all searched for the car. When officers located the car, it took off again. The Escape crashed into several parked cars after running over stop sticks at US 231 and US 136 in Crawfordsville.

Hunt, the suspected driver, fled on foot. Officers attempted to arrest him, but he resisted, and officers used a Taser to get him in custody. He received treatment at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville Hospital before going to the Montgomery County Jail.