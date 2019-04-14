BOSTON, MA - APRIL 14: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket while guarded by Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Celtics beat Pacers in game one 84-74
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 14: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket while guarded by Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
BOSTON, Mass. — The Celtics topped the Pacers in game one of their Eastern Conference playoff series, 84-74.
Indiana got off to a great start, leading by seven at the break. Boston rallied in the second half, outscoring the Pacers 26-8 in the third quarter.
Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris led the Celtics with 20 points, while Cory Joseph scored 14 for Indiana.
The Pacers look to even the series in game two on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.