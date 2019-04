Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crew Carwash has teamed up with St. Vincent Hospital to make a difference in the community.

This weekend, all 31 Crew Carwash locations are giving a free tire shine to anyone who makes a donation to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Last year the hospital was able to create a carwash-themed room.

The deal lasts until 9 p.m. Sunday.