Family & Friends of missing Avon mother pray for justice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This weekend police were back searching ponds up in Northwest Indiana looking for any new clues in the death investigation of Najah Ferrell.

Just last week, human remains believed to be Najah’s were found in Crown Point. Police say foul play is suspected in the missing Avon mother’s case.

Tonight, loved ones gathered to honor her through a community prayer service, as they wait for answers.

“It’s been a hard thing to be able to navigate through and figure out how to channel our anger, because we are angry. We are also trying to get positive out of that by doing positive things," Bethel Family Worship Center Pastor Russell Hylton said.

Najah’s family and friends are turning to the one place they can find comfort and that's their faith.

The family’s strength is even something the Avon Police Department admires.

"I never got the opportunity to meet Najah not any of our investigators and so when you have the opportunity to meet the family I think you’re just overwhelmed with how strong they are. They are strong on their faith and strong on their family," Avon Police Deputy Chief Brian Nugent said.

4 weeks after her disappearance the question still remains; what happened to Najah Ferrell?

Loved ones say prayer is helping them get through the hardship, but they're also hoping justice is served.

"Pray that this investigation continues to move forward and give the answers to the questions we have been asking," Pastor Russell Hylton said.

Pastor Hylton says what’s done in the dark will come to the light. Najah’s family says they’re grateful for the community support.

Crown Point police say they are continuing to search the area on foot, with drones, and dogs for evidence where those human remains were found.

If you know anything about Najah’s disappearance call police.