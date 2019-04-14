Tracking a soggy and windy Sunday; storms possible this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the dry and mild Saturday! Indianapolis reached a seasonal high of 62° with scattered cloud cover. The scene looks very different this Sunday morning as heavy rain travels over the state! More than 1” of rain has fallen in several locations around the area this morning, including Bloomington, Indianapolis and Shelbyville.

The showers will become more scattered late in the morning, but thunderstorms still may develop this afternoon. The threat for severe weather has shift more east with our SE counties no longer under a slight risk. However, a gusty thunderstorm is still possible. Small hail and heavy rain may also develop with the thunderstorm activity today.

The low pressure system will track over southern Indiana today, which will result in a large spread in temperatures this afternoon. Indianapolis will climb into the mid-50s with highs in the mid-60s southeast of the city. Columbus has a forecast high near 65 degrees, making thunderstorm activity more favorable in our southeast counties this afternoon.

Heads up for those traveling to northern Indiana or Illinois this Sunday! Temperatures are cold enough to support snow showers near Chicago and a wintry mix for the north tier of Indiana. As the system moves away from the state, colder air will settle into the area. Snowflakes will be possible in our northern counties this evening and tonight as lows drop into the mid-30s!

Monday will start off chilly and cloudy. Kids waiting at the bus stop will likely need a winter coat with a low near 35 degrees in Indy. Temperatures are going to recover tomorrow afternoon and should rise into the mid-50s. There will be a big jump in temperatures by Tuesday as highs rebound back into the 70s mid-week!