Breastfeeding mother gets $115 parking ticket while in her car

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – A New York mother is asking for some compassion after getting a parking ticket while breastfeeding her hungry newborn, WABC reports.

After getting stuck in traffic, the mother says she had no choice but to pull into a commercial zone to feed her baby.

Guillermina Rodriguez, 30, says her newborn Ileana goes from zero to a hundred when she becomes hungry. And that’s what happened Friday morning as she drove through Manhattan.

“I’m like almost crying because she’s crying and all I want to do is pull over so I can attend to her,” Rodriguez told WABC.

So she pulled over in a metered commercial zone along 8th Avenue between West 30th and 31st streets.

She got in the backseat of her van and started breastfeeding. Less than two minutes later, a police tow truck pulled up.

“He just literally took out the tow truck. He was going to tow the car without even looking in there,” Rodriguez said.

With Ileana still latched on, Rodriguez sprang up front to honk.

“I show him the baby and obviously my breasts. I’m like, ‘I’m breastfeeding the baby,’ and he looks. And then he goes like that and he goes like this. And then he just puts the ticket, and he walks away.”

It was a $115 ticket.

Rodriguez is planning to fight the ticket, and she’s calling on breastfeeding advocates to raise awareness.

“As a society we need to hear babies crying and answer them and that – you know, I don’t think she deserves a ticket for that,” said Laura Beth Gilman, La Leche League of NY.

NYPD has not yet commented on this matter.