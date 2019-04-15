Butler works with Indiana Department of Insurance to ensure right drugs are covered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Butler University is working with the Indiana Department of Insurance to make sure the right drugs are being covered.

Butler came up with tool to help insurers as they develop their list of medicines. The list is comprised of 17 diseases that are health priorities in the state and meet federal laws regarding discrimination against patients with certain diseases.

"They wanted to do a little bit more of a detailed review, really look at these disease states individually and really think about what was best for Hoosiers, looking at the prevalence of these disease states in Indiana and how to respond to those," said Butler University Professor of Pharmacy Practice Carriann Smith.

Butler hopes the tool will also reduce the paperwork, prior authorizations and delays on drugs.