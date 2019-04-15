Chef Rob makes Keto Pasta Carbonara

Ingredients
Dough Carbonara
3 tbsp coconut flour 2-4 oz chicken breast
1 cup almond flour 5 oz bacon
2 tsp xanthan gum 1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 egg lightly beaten 1 large egg yolk
1/4 tsp sea salt 2-3 oz grated parmesan cheese
2 tsp apple cider vinegar
2-4 tsp water, if needed
Directions
For the Dough
- Prepare a large bowl for the ingredients. Mix the coconut flour, almond flour, and xanthan gum in the bowl. Add the apple cider vinegar and egg and mix thoroughly. Put a pinch of salt to taste. Add water teaspoon by teaspoon, as needed.
- Mix the dough using your hands and roll it to form a ball. Cover it with some plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Take out the dough from the fridge and place on a flat surface. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough to your preferred thickness. Once ready, cut it to form your favorite pasta shape and shape it freely. If a pasta machine is available, use it for a more precise result.
- Replace in the fridge for another 15 or so minutes. Afterwards, place on a pan and cook until ready. Top with the fat of your choice. It can also be served with any other keto-friendly sauces such as pesto, tomato, or plain garlic butter as used in this recipe.
For the Carbonara
- Dice the bacon, and cook in a frying pan until the outside changes color, but doesn’t go crispy. Remove from the pan.
- Dice the chicken and do the same. Cook for around 5 mins. Remove from the pan.
- In a small bowl, mix the egg yolk and the parmesan cheese together until it forms a paste.
- In the previous frying pan on medium heat, add ½ the total amount of cream, and mix the parmesan and egg mixture into the cream.
- Add the remaining cream and the chicken and bacon and continue stirring.
Mix the appropriate amount of noodles into the sauce and serve.