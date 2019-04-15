Chef Rob makes Keto Pasta Carbonara

Ingredients

 Dough                                                 Carbonara

3 tbsp coconut flour                                        2-4 oz chicken breast

1 cup almond flour                                          5 oz bacon

2 tsp xanthan gum                                           1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 egg lightly beaten                                         1 large egg yolk

1/4 tsp sea salt                                                  2-3 oz grated parmesan cheese

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

2-4 tsp water, if needed

Directions

 For the Dough

  1. Prepare a large bowl for the ingredients. Mix the coconut flour, almond flour, and xanthan gum in the bowl. Add the apple cider vinegar and egg and mix thoroughly. Put a pinch of salt to taste. Add water teaspoon by teaspoon, as needed.
  2. Mix the dough using your hands and roll it to form a ball. Cover it with some plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  3. Take out the dough from the fridge and place on a flat surface. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough to your preferred thickness. Once ready, cut it to form your favorite pasta shape and shape it freely. If a pasta machine is available, use it for a more precise result.
  4. Replace in the fridge for another 15 or so minutes. Afterwards, place on a pan and cook until ready. Top with the fat of your choice. It can also be served with any other keto-friendly sauces such as pesto, tomato, or plain garlic butter as used in this recipe.

 For the Carbonara

  1. Dice the bacon, and cook in a frying pan until the outside changes color, but doesn’t go crispy. Remove from the pan.
  2. Dice the chicken and do the same. Cook for around 5 mins. Remove from the pan.
  3. In a small bowl, mix the egg yolk and the parmesan cheese together until it forms a paste.
  4. In the previous frying pan on medium heat, add ½ the total amount of cream, and mix the parmesan and egg mixture into the cream.
  5. Add the remaining cream and the chicken and bacon and continue stirring.

Mix the appropriate amount of noodles into the sauce and serve.

Photo credit Chef Rob

