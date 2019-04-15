Chilly start to workweek; 70s and sunshine arrive soon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a heavier coat out-the-door! Colder air is working in on breezy, west winds creating wind chills in the middle to lower 20s. No doubt, a taste of winter to open the workweek. Stable air will work in through the day and this will bring sunshine back to the area. Although breezy through the day, afternoon highs should reach the middle 50s.

A few clouds will increase tonight with the approach of a warm front! This will turn the winds around to the southwest and aid in a nice boost in our temperatures Tuesday afternoon. More 70s on the way from Tuesday through Thursday.

Heavier rain and storms arrive on Thursday, along with a pull-down in our temperatures to open the weekend!