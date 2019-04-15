× Get more out of Tax Day 2019 with these freebies and discounts in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Whether you’ve already done your taxes or you’re waiting until the last minute, you deserve a break. Thankfully, businesses all around the country are trying to take some of the stress out of Tax Day by offering up deals and freebies.

Applebee’s: Dollaritas! You can enjoy $1 strawberry margaritas through April 30.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Half off large deep dish or tavern-cut pizzas available dine in, take out or delivery

Boston Market: Tax Day 1040 Special consisting of a half chicken individual meal and drink for $10.40

BurgerFi: Visit BurgerFi on Tax Day for $4.15 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers!

Cicis: Get an adult buffet for $4.15 with purchase of a large drink on April 15.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sandwich with purchase of regular-priced meal. Deal good through April 17.

Hooter’s: Kids eat free at Hooters with any $15 adult purchase.

Office Max/Office Depot: Five free pounds of document shredding.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion with purchase

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Potbelly Perks rewards program members get a free sandwich on Tax Day with the purchase of a sandwich of equal or higher value through the chain’s mobile app.

White Castle: 15% off any order with this coupon