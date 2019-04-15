× Johnson County prosecutor charged with multiple felonies in domestic battery case

TRAFALGAR, Ind.– Johnson County Prosecutor Bradley D. Cooper is facing charges in connection with a domestic disturbance reported in Trafalgar in March.

Cooper faces felony charges of criminal confinement, identity deception and official misconduct, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 500 block of West State Road 252 shortly before midnight on March 4, 2019 after receiving a 911 call.

According to the police report, the alleged victim had gone to her neighbor’s house after the disturbance, asking to call 911. She didn’t initially give her name to dispatch. When deputies arrived, the victim spoke with them and they noted her right eye was swollen and bruised. She was later taken to the hospital and treated for bruises, scratches and a contusion to her right eye.

Once deputies realized the allegations were being made against a public official, they contacted Sheriff Burgess, who told them to turn the case over to Indiana State Police.

The case is filed in Johnson Circuit Court with a special prosecutor and special judge assigned.

FOX59 does not name victims of domestic violence.