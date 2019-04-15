× Man arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at passing vehicles on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man accused of pointing a gun at passing vehicles on the near east side was arrested on firearm charges Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say they spotted 25-year-old Keyth Griffin, a serious violent felon, near 10th and Rural shortly before noon.

Police say Griffin had his hand in his pocket and officers ordered him to show his hands. That’s when he allegedly turned away from officers, ran and pulled a silver handgun from his pocket.

As officers gave verbal commands for Griffin to drop his gun, he allegedly ran across the street and threw the firearm into a vacant lot. He was then apprehended without further incident.

Griffin was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a firearm without a permit, and resisting law enforcement by fleeing.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

