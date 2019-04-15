SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- A new type of coffee shop is coming to Speedway. River West Coffee & Tea Truck is serving up your morning caffeine boost in a unique way. Sherman stopped by before it welcomed customers to see what all they have to offer.
Mobile coffee shop serving customers in Speedway
