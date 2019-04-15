Multi-vehicle crash involving semi closes northbound I-65 in Bartholomew County

Posted 5:58 PM, April 15, 2019, by

Multi-vehicle crash involving semi closes northbound I-65 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed northbound I-65 in Bartholomew County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the closure is near mile marker 59 and drivers should avoid the area.

Motorists should use US 31 and SR 11 as alternate routes, according to Sgt. Wheeles.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says a semi-trailer is involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.