Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral catches fire

PARIS — Paris police say there is a fire at the city’s Notre Dame cathedral.

“Notre Dame Fire in progress,” police said on Twitter. “Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice.”

Images showed a large plume of smoke billowing near its spire.

The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th Century and today, with its towers, spire, flying buttresses and stained glass, is considered a feat of architecture as much as a religious symbol.

Renovation work was being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

This story is developing.