Recipes for Jeptha Creed Derby Cocktails
Oaks Lily Cocktail
- 1 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka
- ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- ½ oz Simple Syrup fresh
- 3 oz Cranberry Juice
- Splash of Orange Liqueur
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake until cold, strain into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and blackberry skewer.
Bluegrass Belle
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed Blueberry Flavored Vodka
- 1 oz Mint Simple Syrup
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 2 Mint Sprig
Top with Lemon Lime sparkling
Add all ingredients into a shaker tin and muddle mint sprig. Add ice to shaker and shake vigorously. Strain shaker into a tall glass with ice and then top with lemon lime sparkling. Give a gentle stir and garnish with mint sprig.
One for the Roses
- 1 -750ml Bottle Jeptha Creed Honey Flavored Vodka
- 1 -750ml Bottle Rose’ Champagne
- 1 – 64oz Cranberry Juice
- 1 – 2 liter lemon lime soda
Stir all ingredients in a large dispenser and stir. *Cocktail tip: add ice in a Ziploc bag to place in the large dispenser keeping cocktail chilled to be served as a punch for your guests.