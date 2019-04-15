Recipes for Jeptha Creed Derby Cocktails

Photo credit Jeptha Creed via Facebook

Oaks Lily Cocktail

  • 1 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka
  • ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup fresh
  • 3 oz Cranberry Juice
  • Splash of Orange Liqueur

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake until cold, strain into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and blackberry skewer.

Bluegrass Belle

  • 2 oz Jeptha Creed Blueberry Flavored Vodka
  • 1 oz Mint Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 2 Mint Sprig

Top with Lemon Lime sparkling

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin and muddle mint sprig. Add ice to shaker and shake vigorously. Strain shaker into a tall glass with ice and then top with lemon lime sparkling. Give a gentle stir and garnish with mint sprig.

One for the Roses

  • 1 -750ml Bottle Jeptha Creed Honey Flavored Vodka
  • 1 -750ml Bottle Rose’ Champagne
  • 1 – 64oz Cranberry Juice
  • 1 – 2 liter lemon lime soda

Stir all ingredients in a large dispenser and stir. *Cocktail tip: add ice in a Ziploc bag to place in the large dispenser keeping cocktail chilled to be served as a punch for your guests.

