Warmer temperatures to return to central Indiana this week

WORKING ON A WARM UP

We've hit the mid-way point of meteorological spring and the season thus far has been on the chilly side. More than half the days have been below normal since March 1, but a string of warmer days has improved the overall complexion of this spring. At one point, more than 75 percent of the days were below normal. April has turned milder overall and is running 14-degrees warmer that last April.

Spring 2019 currently ranks in the middle of the pack temperature-wise over 2-degrees warmer to-date than last year. Precipitation is a shade above normal (+1.50") totaling 6.90"

A warm front will pass early Tuesday and warmer (70°) temperatures are on their way back. Highs will reach the middle 70s for the next two afternoons, more typical of May.