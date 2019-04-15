WTFD investigators need public’s help solving arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Wayne Township Fire Department investigators say they need the public’s help solving an arson case that could have turned deadly.

WTFD says the arson happened at the Fisherman’s Village Apartments at 8 p.m. on March 29.

The departments says they rescued several apartment occupants from their balconies because of thick smoke on the upper floors.

The fire was set in a common hallway, which cut off escape routes of third-floor residents, according to WTFD.

Firefighters were said to have gotten the fire under control quickly after they arrived.

The incident did not result in any serious injuries, officials say.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-382-4628.