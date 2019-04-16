× Cincinnati police searching for woman last seen in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing woman who was last seen in Indiana.

Officers said Tuesday that 69-year-old Deborah Jetter’s last known location was at Fort Wayne’s Heritage Park Nursing Home on Monday. She hasn’t returned home or shown up for work.

According to police, Jetter was operating a 2011, 4-door, Chevy Aveo, silver in color, with an Ohio license plate number of DBH2011. She’s said to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jetter’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or to submit a tip online at TIP411.com.