CrossFit couple ranked in worldwide competition, sees improvement in health conditions

GREENWOOD, Ind.-- A hardcore fitness routine isn’t always the norm for people 60 or older. One couple from Greenwood says CrossFit is improving their lives.

Lucy and Ralph Hill are ranked in the top 200 in the world in CrossFit competition in the 60 and older age group.

“Just a couple of years ago I was at home on oxygen,” Lucy Hill said.

Both have problems with their lungs. Lucy suffers from a severe form of asthma and Ralph has histoplasmosis — an infection caused by breathing in contaminated air.

“The more I can strengthen my lungs, the better I can do overall, and the doctor has emphasized that with Lucy many times with her asthma that the stronger she can keep her lungs, the better she can cope with the asthma,” Ralph Hill said.

They say they’ve found new strength in their relationship, constantly pushing each other and encouraging others to use exercise as a form of medicine.

“You come in and you do what you can do at your level and I love that,” Lucy Hill said.

The Department of Health recommends at least a little more than two hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week for adults. It also recommends at least two days a week doing muscle-strengthening activities such as lifting weights or doing push-ups to see health benefits like lowering blood pressure and improving the symptoms of chronic conditions.