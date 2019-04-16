Easter Garden Chocolate Cheesecake is fun and easy to make

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Easter Garden Chocolate Cheesecake

Yield: Serves about 6 people

Ingredients

  • 2 (8-ounce) blocks Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 8 ounces dark chocolate, melted and cooled to room temperature
  • 1 Oreo or chocolate graham cracker pie crust
  • 12 Oreo cookies, crushed
  • 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • 3 drops green food coloring
  • Other Easter candies like chocolate eggs and peeps for decoration

Directions

  1. Use mixer to beat cream cheese several minutes or until smooth.
  2. Add powdered sugar, sour cream, heavy cream, and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth.
  3. Stir in melted chocolate.
  4. Add cheesecake mixture to pie crust and smooth top with spatula.
  5. Sprinkle crushed Oreos on top of pie. This will be the “dirt.”
  6. Mix coconut with food coloring and sprinkle on top of pie. This will be the “grass.”
  7. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Once you’re ready to serve, decorate with chocolate eggs, peeps, and other Easter candies.
