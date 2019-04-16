Easter Garden Chocolate Cheesecake is fun and easy to make
Recipe courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen
Easter Garden Chocolate Cheesecake
Yield: Serves about 6 people
Ingredients
- 2 (8-ounce) blocks Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 8 ounces dark chocolate, melted and cooled to room temperature
- 1 Oreo or chocolate graham cracker pie crust
- 12 Oreo cookies, crushed
- 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 3 drops green food coloring
- Other Easter candies like chocolate eggs and peeps for decoration
Directions
- Use mixer to beat cream cheese several minutes or until smooth.
- Add powdered sugar, sour cream, heavy cream, and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth.
- Stir in melted chocolate.
- Add cheesecake mixture to pie crust and smooth top with spatula.
- Sprinkle crushed Oreos on top of pie. This will be the “dirt.”
- Mix coconut with food coloring and sprinkle on top of pie. This will be the “grass.”
- Refrigerate until ready to serve. Once you’re ready to serve, decorate with chocolate eggs, peeps, and other Easter candies.