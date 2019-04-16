WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) delivers a farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress Jefferson Building on Capitol Hill December 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. While steering the House of Representatives through a major GOP tax cut and negotiating major increases in military spending, Ryan was unable to tackle the solvency of Social Security and Medicare and presided over the federal deficit ballooning from $438 billion in 2015 to $779 billion this year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan to become guest lecturer at Notre Dame
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) delivers a farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress Jefferson Building on Capitol Hill December 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. While steering the House of Representatives through a major GOP tax cut and negotiating major increases in military spending, Ryan was unable to tackle the solvency of Social Security and Medicare and presided over the federal deficit ballooning from $438 billion in 2015 to $779 billion this year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the University of Notre Dame faculty and will be a guest lecturer in political science and economics.
The school announced Monday that the Republican from Wisconsin will discuss topics during the 2019-20 academic year including the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics.
Ryan didn’t seek re-election last year . He’ll be among other former lawmakers and government officials sharing real-world policy and political experience with students at Notre Dame.
The school announced earlier this year that former Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly was returning to his college alma mater as an instructor after losing his re-election bid. Denis McDonough, former President Barack Obama’s top White House aides, earlier joined the school’s international affairs program.