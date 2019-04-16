Mid-May feel mid-week with rain on hold for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEMPERATURES SURGE

Up over 20-degrees from the same time Monday, MAY-LIKE mid 70s returned to central Indiana Tuesday afternoon. The thermometer was well above the average 64° for this time of the year. Some locations down state even reached 80-degrees late in the day.

WINTER FEEL ONE YEAR AGO

Tuesday was a far cry from one year ago today! LAST YEAR on this date the LAST measurable snow of the season fell, with .3". Our snow season will be ending soon and will end as the 4th straight season below normal snowfall.

RAIN CHANCES WILL RISE

STORM and rain threats are on hold until Thursday morning. The axis of unstable air will remain west Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has several states under a “slight” risk for Wednesday.

Temperatures will take a substantial dive to end the work week. A much colder/breezy Friday is expected, but a new warm surge will emerge in time for Easter Sunday. The images below depict the upper-air wind and temperatures at jet stream levels - where jet aircraft fly. The cold dip moves out starting Saturday morning allowing the temperatures to surge again for Sunday.

It will be 30-degrees warmer than last Easter!