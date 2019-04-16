New Muncie restaurant offers tasty food on a budget

Posted 8:36 AM, April 16, 2019, by

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A new restaurant in Delaware County is offering down-home food pairings made to satisfy a big appetite while going easy on the budget. By Hand & Fork is inviting your whole family to enjoy a tasty breakfast. Sherman stopped by to check out the menu.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.