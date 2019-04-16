MUNCIE, Ind. -- A new restaurant in Delaware County is offering down-home food pairings made to satisfy a big appetite while going easy on the budget. By Hand & Fork is inviting your whole family to enjoy a tasty breakfast. Sherman stopped by to check out the menu.
New Muncie restaurant offers tasty food on a budget
