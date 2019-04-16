Search for father and daughter in Notre Dame photo goes viral

PARIS, France – A photo taken on the same day as the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral is captivating the world.

The photographer, who inadvertently captured an adorable moment between an unidentified “father and daughter,” turned to Twitter to find them – and the internet has not disappointed.

Brooke Windsor, who originally shared the image of a man twirling a smiling young girl in front of the cathedral, said it was taken around 6:00 p.m. Paris time, just one hour before the iconic building caught fire.

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

“Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this,” Windsor said in her tweet.

“It may be an uncle, brother, friend, who knows until we find them,” Windsor said in another tweet. She is now asking for everyone to share her photo in hopes of finding the man and child.

The pair has not been identified, but the tweet has been shared more than 320,000 times.