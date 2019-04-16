× Apparent road rage shooting on near northwest side leaves 2 men injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two men were injured in an apparent road rage shooting on the city’s near northwest side Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene at the Auto Zone in the 2800 block of Lafayette Road, south of West 30th Street, around 11:45 a.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said two people were shot and were awake and breathing. Both are expected to survive.

Police say it appears that the shooting started as a road rage incident. The men reportedly got into an altercation on Lafayette and turned into the Autozone before both men shot each other.