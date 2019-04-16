× Tipton man arrested on child molestation, child pornography charges

TIPTON, Ind. — The Tipton Police Department says an investigation has led to the arrest of a Tipton man for child molestation and child pornography.

Police say the investigation began when a concerned citizen sent them a Facebook message containing allegations of misconduct with a juvenile. The information was given to detectives, who partnered with the Department of Child Services.

Detectives deemed the allegations to have merit through multiple interviews and evidence on several electronic devices. The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Kyemichael D. Kidwell, of Tipton.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Kidwell communicated with a juvenile through a Google messaging app called “Hangouts.” The two allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages and photographs. Police say Kidwell later met with the juvenile, and the two performed sexual acts.

Kidwell was arrested Tuesday, following an interview with detectives and was booked into the Tipton County Jail.

Kidwell faces felony charges of child molesting and possession of child pornography.

Suspected abuse and or neglect can be reported anonymously to the Department of Child Services Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.