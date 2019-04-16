× Warmer and breezy; rain and storms returning soon enough!

One of the best of the week on the way today, although a cool start out-the-door (grab a light jacket)! Expect a blend of sun and clouds through the day and breezy, southwest winds increasing by the afternoon. This will help to boost our temperatures, marking one the warmest of the week! Highs by 5:00 pm should peak in the lower 70’s, roughly 10° above the seasonal average.

More warmth coming for your Wednesday too! Only the slightest shower chance is possible tomorrow late afternoon and mainly north of downtown. Bigger, steadier pockets of rain return on Thursday but any real threat of severe storms will hold south across the Tennessee valley toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The weekend holiday forecast is now slowly coming into focus. For now, it appears the cooler, upper low (unstable air) will drift east of Indiana by Saturday afternoon. So after a cool start to the weekend with spotty showers, most should be east Indiana by late Saturday, allowing for a chilly start Easter morning but a glorious Sunday afternoon with warmer temperatures.