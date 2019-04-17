Celtics rally for 99-91 win and 2-0 series lead over Pacers

Posted 9:25 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31PM, April 17, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Wesley Matthews #23 of the Indiana Pacers battle for a loose ball during the first quarter of Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Mass. – The Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Pacers 99-91 and take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum hit a three-pointer with 50 seconds left to give Boston the lead for good. Indiana had a chance to tie late, but Wesley Matthews threw the ball out of bounds.

The Pacers went ahead 82-70 on a Tyreke Evans three-pointer early in the fourth before the Celtics went on a 16-0 run to get back into the game.

Indiana blew double-digit leads in both games in Boston.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 37 points, while Tatum contributed 26. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for the Pacers.

It was a back and forth game in the first half with Boston leading by two at halftime.

The series now shifts to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for game three on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.