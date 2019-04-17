× Dancing through life: New fitness class offered in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — There’s a new fitness class in Kokomo that’s recently been getting a lot of attention.

It’s only been going on for about a month. But the instructor is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

The 22-year-old is motivating people who have never worked out before to get up and get moving.

Sommer Kitts started dance lessons when she was just 5-years-old.

These days, she’s using her sassy dance moves to push others beyond their disability, just like she did.

“It made me feel happy confidence and proud of myself. I knew the moment I was ready to star on stage, be a professional and stardom,” Sommer said.

Each week, Kitts teaches classes at Bona Vista. A place that provides nearly a dozen services and programs to adults and children.

There, she encouraging others of all abilities to get moving.

“When Sommer takes the dance floor, she really makes you feel comfortable, makes you want to get out there, makes you want to move,” explained Bona Vista Caregiver for the Developmentally Disabled Chad McCarter.

Life for Sommer though, hasn’t always have an upbeat tempo.

“Occasionally she’ll get sad and she’ll question why she has down syndrome,” explained Sommer’s mom Beth Barnett.

But no matter your ability, you’re always welcome on Sommer’s dance floor.

“As long as you keep going, keep trying and push yourself, that’s what matters,” she explained.