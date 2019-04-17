× Explore national parks for free on Saturday

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Visit a national park for free!

All entrance fees at national parks are waived on Saturday in honor of National Park Week.

That does not cover amenities or user fees like camping and special tours.

National Park Week runs from April 20 through April 28.

More than 400 parks will take part in entry-fee free day.

The 15,000-acre Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore that runs for 15 miles along Lake Michigan is the newest national park.