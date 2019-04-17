Greenfield police bringing back bike patrols years after officer’s training death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Greenfield Police Department is bringing bike patrols back years after an officer died during training.

A hit-and-run driver killed Officer Will Phillips in Greenfield while he was on bike patrol training in 2010.

Corporal Steve McCarly and Deputy Chief Matt Holland worked with Officer Phillips. They want to see the program back up and rolling.

"A few years ago, I kind of took over because we didn’t really have anybody," said Corporal McCarly.

Corporal McCarly right now is the only officer on bike patrol for Greenfield police. He'd like to see more on the team.

"We are able to go a lot of places where the police cars can’t go," he said. "We can go up and down the Pennsy Trail, through the alley ways."

It used to be fully staffed but that started to change in 2010. Deputy Chief Holland said some of the bike members lost interest in the program. Funding has also been an issue. The bikes are more than 20 years old and new ones are not cheap.

They are hoping to buy two more which will cost $1,700 each.

He feels the return is high. It lets them interact with the community and keep families safe.

"We were able to be more stealthy when we were going through neighborhoods at night time trying to catch illegal activity," Deputy Chief Holland said.

It's something Officer Phillips loved to do. His death actually inspired Corporal McCarly to get on a bike.

Greenfield police are exploring grants to get funding. They hope to have a bike patrol team out at events this summer.