Kim Galeaz shows us how to glaze, sauce, or rub Easter ham

There are so many decisions to make about Easter ham, the most commonly served entrée on Easter brunch, lunch or dinner tables. Should you go for a glaze? Serve it with a sweet or savory sauce? Or rub it with a really hot & spicy seasoning then slather it with a sweet sauce?

To help you decide, Dietitian Kim Galeaz has four easy ideas, like a bourbon maple mustard glaze, balsamic blueberry sauce, Asian pineapple sauce and even Jamaican jerk rub and sauce.

Bourbon Maple Mustard Glaze for Ham

¼ cup Grade A pure maple syrup

¼ cup whole-grain Dijon mustard (or favorite stone-ground mustard)

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon good quality Bourbon (Kim uses Maker’s Mark)

¾ cup orange marmalade

2 teaspoon fresh orange zest

¾ teaspoon ready-to-use minced ginger (if using fresh grated, use about ½ teaspoon)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

Salt and pepper (a tiny bit is optional)

In a medium bowl, whisk/stir together all ingredients until blended. Taste and adjust as you desire. Use immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes about 1 ½ cups glaze. If you want to serve as a sauce, simple heat on stovetop or in microwave.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Blueberry Balsamic Sauce for Ham and Pork

2 cups fresh blueberries, washed and patted dry

3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar*

½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 ½ teaspoons very finely minced garlic

½ cup good quality balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook blueberries until starting to heat, about a minute. Then start mashing them up with wooden spoon or potato masher while they continue to cook. Add brown sugar, thyme and garlic. Continue cooking until mixture boils. Add balsamic vinegar when it boils. Stir in salt and pepper. Continue cooking, about 10 minutes, until mixture seems to reduce slightly in amount. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired. Serve immediately warm/hot, or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 2 cups sauce.

*May need to add more sugar based on your preference, and whether your balsamic vinegar is tarter/sweeter.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD



Jamaican Jerk Rub and Sauce

Jamaican Jerk Rub

3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon allspice

1 ½ tablespoons onion powder

1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried thyme leaves

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 to 1 ¼ teaspoons crushed red pepper

1 ½ teaspoons ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

Jamaican Sweet & Spicy Sauce

½ cup hot jalapeno jelly

1 ¼ cup peach preserves

½ cup orange juice

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1 to 1 ½ tablespoons finely minced ginger

1 to 1 ½ tablespoons very finely minced garlic

1 can (15 oz.) diced mango, drained

Rub: in a small bowl, whisk together all rub ingredients. Set aside if using immediately or store in tightly covered container at room temperature. Makes enough rub for 2 – 3 large pork tenderloins. Also works on salmon, fish, chicken, beef.

Sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together jelly, preserves, orange juice, allspice, ginger and garlic. Blend well. Lightly stir in diced mango. Serve at room temperature or warmed. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Compliments just about any pork, beef, poultry or fish,

Makes about 3 1/3 cups sauce.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Asian Pineapple Sauce for Ham and Pork

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple in 100% juice, undrained

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup teriyaki stir-fry sauce (thicker sauce)

1 tablespoon less sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons very firmly packed brown sugar

2 to 3 teaspoons very finely minced garlic

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 can (20 oz.) pineapple tidbits, drained

½ to ¾ cup chopped green onion

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine crushed pineapple, hoisin sauce, teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and lime juice. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to low. Simmer about 3-5 minutes, then stir in drained pineapple tidbits and green onion. Serve warm or room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes about 4 cups sauce.

Tip: without the tidbits at the end, this sauce could be used as a glaze.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD