Man identified after being shot and killed just steps away from the Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police continue to investigate a series of shootings across the city. Starting on Tuesday, six people were shot over the span of 16 hours.

Just after sunset Tuesday night, police say two people were shot outside the Monon Lofts apartments. 23-year-old Jasean Harris, who lived in the apartments, died. His 21-year-old girlfriend remains in the hospital after being shot in the head.

In the daylight, it's clear just how close the violence was to the Monon Trail and the victims’ families say they still don't know what sparked the killing.

The near north side neighborhood surrounding 16th and College hadn't seen a murder in years, until this month.

Just a week and a half ago, a 31-year-old man was shot to death in the middle of Bellefontaine Street which is three blocks away from the Monon Lofts.

“I'm one that believes that if we're going to reduce the level of homicides we've got to have a greater grassroots approach across the city where we're putting boots on the ground,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

Harrison visited the homicide scene along the Monon and says the city needs to put more resources into helping neighborhoods help themselves.

“I would like to see a wider city-wide initiative that focuses on the bottom up approach,” said Harrison.

In addition to the fatal shooting on 16th Street, two people were injured during a shootout Tuesday outside an AutoZone. A 24-year-old was shot in the leg on Indy's west side and on the east side a sixth victim was shot and wounded at a home on Edmondson, which is the same home where a man was shot to death last month.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the overnight shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.