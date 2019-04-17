× Number of mumps cases at IU more than doubles in 1 week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University says 16 students have now been diagnosed with mumps. That number more than doubles last week’s report of seven cases.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three or more cases is considered an outbreak. IU also had an outbreak in 2016, and 74 cases were confirmed.

Indiana law says students are required to show proof of vaccine by the end of their first semester, but people can still get mumps even with the vaccines. The CDC says experts aren’t exactly sure why that is.

Free vaccines are available for anyone who has had close contact with infected students.

According to IU officials, the first two students diagnosed with mumps are roommates living in off-campus housing. Several of the infected students are members of a fraternity, but officials have not said which one.

Indiana is among the top 10 infected states so far this year.

Mumps symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite. The CDC says most people with mumps recover within two weeks.

IU says more students will likely be infected before the end of the semester.