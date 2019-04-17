× ‘Pink Moon’ to rise in the sky on Good Friday

The “Pink Moon” will appear in the sky on Good Friday, April 19.

For those in the Eastern Time Zone, the full moon will rise at about 8 p.m. on Friday and set around 7 a.m. the next morning, Space.com reports. The best time to observe is when the moon rises and sets.

The “Pink Moon” is simply the full moon of April and the name is credited to the Native Americans, according to Bustle. The magazine says tribes didn’t have recorded calendars to separate time, days and seasons, so they used different moons to do so.

“When the Native Americans named this moon, the ‘pink’ was from the wild ground phlox that rapidly bloomed in the springtime,” Bustle writes.

Rain is expected Friday morning, but it’s expected to taper off throughout the day. With any luck, Hoosiers will be able to catch a glimpse in the evening.