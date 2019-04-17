Rain arrives before downturn in temperatures; Upper low departs for Easter warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTENING UP

Clouds finally broke Wednesday afternoon and in a matter of only two hours, temperatures surged again. The clearing raced east, affording a nice evening and a warmer one too. By late afternoon, temperatures have jumped into the mid to upper 70s area-wide, the normal for May 22.

RAIN ON THE WAY - HEAVY TOTALS POSSIBLE

Showers and thunderstorms are increasing out west but will not impact central Indiana until very late tonight. At the time of this post, storms are firing many miles away and will likely increase in a more unstable environment from Oklahoma to western Illinois. Any showers here would be very spotty after midnight and the thinking is that lines of storms will race late through the night and reach western Indiana around sunrise but in a weakened state.

New showers and a few thunderstorms will ramp up again Thursday as a slow moving, upper-level low churns overhead. These lows lose connection with the main branch of the jet stream and move sluggish along, taking most of Friday to move out. Rain will reach its peak coverage later Thursday and linger well into Friday morning. The slow nature of the storm could slow rainfall amounts to be rather high before ending. Locally, 2" of rain is possible before ending late Friday morning.

With the low churning overhead Friday and clouds slow to clear, it will be a much colder end to the work week. After afternoon temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday reaching the mid/upper 70s, we will likely struggle to reach 50-degrees Friday afternoon. A north breeze will add to the chill. Slow clearing gets underway entering the weekend and once the system has moved far enough along, a new warm surge is still on track for the weekend. Easter Sunday is still looking sunny, breezy and much warmer. We will monitor!