Trout season on Indiana's inland streams opens April 27

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says thousands of stocked trout will be available to anglers on the opening day of the state’s inland stream trout fishing on Saturday, April 27.

The DNR says it will have stocked more than 23,000 rainbow trout in 17 streams covering 12 counties for the opener. The stocked trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County and average about 11 inches in length.

To protect stocked trout, certain streams are closed to all fishing from April 15 until opening day.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout.