Vice President Pence to speak at NRA convention in Indy on same day as President Trump

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the NRA convention in Indianapolis.

Pence will address NRA members at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum on Friday, April 26. President Trump is listed as the keynote speaker for the same day.

The forum is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. This is the second consecutive year that the president and vice president will speak at the forum.

Five years ago, the NRA attracted 70,000 attendees in Indianapolis, who left behind an economic impact of $55 million.

Visit Indy expects those numbers to climb this year and again in 2023 when the NRA returns for an unprecedented third convention in 10 years.

“NRA members are excited that Vice President Mike Pence will speak about his longstanding support for our right to keep and bear arms and are happy to be in his home state of Indiana,” said Chris W. Cox, executive director, NRA-ILA.