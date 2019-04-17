Warmest of the week; rain and storms return tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a milder start this Wednesday morning as temperatures hover in the middle to upper 50s. Another nice, warm, AND dry day ahead! South winds, not overly breezy, will continue to pump in milder air through the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s. Only the slightest shower chance (5%) will exist late this afternoon across our northern counties.

Clouds will thicken tonight and showers should be on the radar by sunrise Thursday. Areas of rain will be with us off and on tomorrow with a few embedded storms (non-severe). Rainfall may be heavy in spots with totals from 1 to 2 inches through Saturday.

A cutoff low will linger into the early weekend keeping some clouds around, a few showers and chillier air through Saturday afternoon. Skies will clear Saturday night, and colder air will work in for Sunday morning. This will mark a chilly start for Easter Sunday (38°). Stable air will build bringing plenty of sunshine to wrap the weekend, along with warmer air!