Warmest of the week; Rain and storms returning tomorrow!

Off to a milder start this Wednesday morning, as temperatures hover in the middle to upper 50’s. Another nice, warm, AND dry day ahead! South winds, not overly breezy, will continue to pump in milder air through the afternoon, as highs reach the upper 70’s. Only the slightest shower chance (5%) will exist late this afternoon across our northern counties.

Clouds thicken tonight and showers should be on the radar by sunrise Thursday. Areas of rain will be with us off and on tomorrow, with a few embedded storms (non-severe). Rainfall may be in heavy in spots with totals from 1 to 2 inches through Saturday.

A cutoff low will linger into the early weekend keeping some clouds around, a few showers and chillier air through Saturday afternoon. Skies will clear Saturday night and colder air will work in for Sunday morning. This will mark a chilly start for Easter Sunday (38°). Stable air will build bringing plenty of sunshine to wrap the weekend, along with warmer air!