A nasty turn to cold, wet and windy weather to end the work week

RAIN AND TEMPERATURES FALL

A slow moving cold front will move though central Indiana Thursday evening, ending the three day warm spell. Winds shift northwest behind the front and temperatures will fall quickly into the 40s overnight. Wind will increase with gusts by sunrise reaching 25 to 30 mph, creating a wind chill in the middle 30s. Bundle up!

Rain will fall steadily through the night and at times a few downpours will occur. An occasional rumble of thunder is possible as a few embedded thunderstorms could be in the mix. NO severe storms are expected.

Rain will ease and scatter by sunrise Friday, leaving a few rain-free hours possible through the day but light rain, damp conditions are expected for most of the day. Temperatures will not move much at all. Temperatures will remain steady in the middle/upper 40s for the entire afternoon.

HEAVY TOTALS

The slow moving front is behind the excessive rainfall totals expected overnight but additional rainfall is possible as an upper-air low pressure becomes cut off from the main branch of the jet stream. The “closed low” loses its steering winds and will sluggishly wobble east through Saturday morning. A transition to the upper lows influence will keep the threat of rain going especially in eastern Indiana into Saturday.

Rainfall total could exceed 3" in some locations before the low inches east and far enough to take the last of the rain bands out of the state.

