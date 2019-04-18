× Broad Ripple’s Vogue night club gets new owners

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Broad Ripple’s historic Vogue night club has a new owner for the first time since 1986.

Three Indianapolis tech entrepreneurs bought it. The new owners are Eric Tobias, co-founder and partner at High Alpha, Scott Kraege, co-founder and former CEO of MOBI; and Andrew Davis, former CFO of MOBI.

The new owners will stay in their current roles and plan to keep the current Vogue staff to manage the day-to-day operations of the venue. The venue will still host concerts and dance parties.

According to a press release from The Vogue, the new owners already have plans to reinvigorate the nightclub by improving facilities, sound, and music fan engagement. They will be announcing specific future plans in the coming months.