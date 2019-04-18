Here comes the rain and storms…colder days ahead too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar is tracking rain and storms! After 3 straight days of sunshine, rain and colder weather is on the move. Be sure grab the rain gear and umbrellas before heading out-the-door. Afternoon highs will hold in the lower 60s with winds a touch breezy. We do not expect severe weather today but lightning and some gusts within the stronger storms will be anticipated.

Additional rain and storms continue tonight, with a heavier push expected overnight and into Friday morning, while colder air works in. Friday will be pretty nasty with wind, rain and temperatures only climbing into the upper 40s! The cutoff upper low will keep things fairly unsettled through Saturday evening. So little improvement expected until Sunday morning!

Some flooding could be an issue in the lowland areas and on some various roads with poor draining, a potential of 2 to 3 inch totals could be received by Saturday evening.