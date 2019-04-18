× Indianapolis man sentenced to 65 years for murder of 82-year-old Zionsville man in 2016

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Damoine A. Wilcoxson was sentenced to 65 years for murdering an 82-year-old Zionsville man in 2016.

The judge sentenced Wilcoxson on Thursday morning after a jury found him guilty of murder in February.

On Sept. 8, 2016, John Clements was getting his mail in the middle of the day when he was shot and killed in his driveway. The killing appeared random and set off a search for the shooter that included lockdowns at area schools. However, police were unable to find the suspect.

Several days later, on Oct. 4, someone fired shots at IMPD Northwest District headquarters. On Oct. 13, shots were fired at IMPD North District headquarters.

Police suspected Wilcoxson in connection with the shootings at the IMPD headquarters; he fired shots at police during his arrest on Oct. 31. Forensic testing on shell casings confirmed that the same gun was used in all four locations—Clements’ shooting in Zionsville, the two IMPD headquarters locations and the area where Wilcoxson was arrested.

“The Clements family and the Town of Zionsville were rocked by the senseless broad daylight shooting of Mr. Clements. Hopefully, this verdict will help heal this heartbreaking loss,” said Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood.

Wilcoxson was previously convicted in Marion County in the shootings targeting the IMPD headquarters and was sentenced to 37 years in that case. The murder sentence will run consecutive to that one.