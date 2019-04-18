× New Castle doctor’s license suspended after investigation into inappropriate touching of patients

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.– A Henry County doctor’s license has been suspended following allegations that he exploited women who were his patients.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced the action by the Medical Licensing Board on Thursday.

Dr. Benjamin Loveridge is accused of “repeatedly touching female patients and attempting to engage them in sexual relationships,” according to Hill.

Loveridge practiced in New Castle at the Kane Loveridge Wellness Group, which he owns and operates with his wife.

According to the indictment, Loveridge has a history of similar allegations. His license was on probation from 2011-2015. He also faced similar complaints as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force and while practicing in Utah.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit launched an investigation after a patient said she was touched in a sexual manner during an office visit. More patients reported similar patterns of behavior to investigators.

“Our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit works tirelessly to protect Hoosiers from the harmful actions of those who would abuse their positions of trust,” Attorney General Hill said. “This investigation is yet another example of this team’s dedicated and diligent service.”

Loveridge won’t be able to practice medicine in Indiana for 90 days. At some point a board will determine if the suspension should continue for an additional 90 days.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.